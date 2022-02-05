TSRTC plans to earn Rs 33 cr by plying special buses to Medaram

Hyderabad: The loss-making Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to earn Rs 33 crore by operating 3,845 special buses to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Medaram as authorities have made arrangements to transport devotees there.

Briefing the media at Bus Bhavan on Friday on the arrangements made for the biennial tribal festival, Corporation MD VC Sajjanar said that TSRTC has an association with the Medaram Jatara since 1968, when it started operating special buses. This year, 3,845 special buses would be operated from 51 locations, including 45 from Sironcha in Maharashtra. The Corporation intends to earn Rs 33 crore from the Jatara.

"RTC does not look at Medaram as an opportunity for revenue generation. It operate buses as a social responsibility. This time, we expect to earn Rs 32 crore to Rs 33 crore," said Sajjanar, when asked about the target.

The MD urged people to utilise RTC services to reach the 'Gaddelu'. As private buses are stopped 7 km away from the main site, people can reach the Gaddelu if they chose RTC. The Corporation so far operated 525 specials in 1,250 trips. Officials expect heavy rush from February 13 to 19. The RTC camp at Medaram would be closed on February 20.

He further added that there would be 11 mobile mechanical teams to ensure repairs in case of breakdown of vehicles. There would be 25 chasing teams to keep an eye on improper stoppages. Over 12,500 RTC personnel would be performing duties in Medaram where a camp has been set up in 50 acres.

The MD launched a mobile app 'Medaram with TSRTC' developed by four students of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal--N Sai Kaushik, P Tharun, P Vishnukanth and C Anirood. The app will have the history of Medaram, link to book buses, accommodation and information about surrounding tourist places.

Replying to a question, Sajjanar said fare hike was under discussion. "The Corporation expects Rs 1,500 crore from the State budget like the previous year. The third wave of corona had left an impact on RTC earnings," he said, hoping to see increase in revenues in the upcoming wedding season.