TSRTC rolls out free special bus service for Mahasivratri festivel

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MLA Ch Ramesh Babu formally launched the free special bus services for the benefit of pilgrims visiting Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy devasthanam on the occasion of Mahasivarathri jatara in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

For this, the TSRTC has specially designed 14 mini-buses for the three-day Mahashivarathri jatara and operate them from Thippapur bus station to the main temple parking area for the pilgrims visiting the jatara. The special buses would be operated free of cost for the pilgrims. The buses are specially designed with pictures of the temple and deities. The special buses will run in the Vemulawada temple area and few other services from Sircilla, Siddipet and Karimnagar towns to the temple.

As a part of the Shivaratri fest, the authorities have also launched mobile water kiosk for the supply of purified water in 15 auto-trolleys. Besides, five water tankers are also added to services to meet the water requirement of the devotees. The temple authorities have also launched free distribution of breakfast and lunch to the pilgrims. They have also introduced wheelchairs for the convenience of specially disabled persons and an attendant for the darshan.

In addition, local voluntary organisations such as Vasavi seva samithi, Mana Charitable Trust and others have also opened free distribution of food to the devotees at various parts of the Vemulawada town. In the meantime, the district medical and health officials opened the first aid centre and beds at make-shift tents at the jatara site.

Besides, the TSRTC decided to operate 660 special bus services 24×7 during the festival celebrations from various destinations to Vemulawada. The special bus services will be operated from Warangal, Secunderabad Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Armoor, Kamareddy, Metpally, Godavarikhani, Manthani and other places.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP Rahul Hegde camping in Vemulawada temple town and supervising the arrangement for the jatara. The devotees have started visiting to the temple shrine. Temple EO L Rama Devi, Municipal Chairperson Ramatheertham Madhavi and others were also present.