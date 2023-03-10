TSRTC rolls out pocket-friendly offers to shore up revenue

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), of late, took several initiatives to improve its efficiency and generate better revenues. To attract more passengers and to provide affordable and convenient travel, the Corporation has introduced two special offers T-6 and Family-24 ticketing offers.

TSRTC which is already providing T-24 ticket to reduce the financial burden of the passengers has now introduced new ticket offers. On Thursday, the posters of T-6 and Family-24 tickets were unveiled by TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad and these tickets will be available from Friday with the bus conductors.

The first offer- T-6 ticket is for women and senior citizens for Rs 50. This ticket offers discounted travel options for those traveling between 10 am and 4 pm on city ordinary and metro express buses within the suburban limits of Hyderabad.

The T-6 ticket is applicable for senior citizens above 60 years. Passengers have to show an Aadhaar card for age verification at the time of ticketing.

For the people travelling in groups and the tourists the RTC came up with another offer Family-24 ticket for Rs 300. It is a combined ticket for four members of family or friends who can travel in city ordinary and metro buses for 24 hours. The travel is free for children below five years. This ticket will be available to passengers only on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

On this occasion, Sajjanar said that the Corporation is currently providing T-24 tickets in buses plying within Greater Hyderabad for 24 hours. The ticket cost Rs 100 for adults and Rs 60 for children which has been yielding positive responses from passengers.

"The T-24 ticket introduced in Greater Hyderabad is getting an incredible response from the passengers.

In Hyderabad, 33.38 crore passengers have traveled in TSRTC buses till February this financial year. Out of them 55.50 lakh people bought T-24 tickets. At present, on an average 25,000 tickets are sold every day," he added.

"For T-24 ticket, each passenger should pay Rs 100 but with a group of family and friends the passengers can purchase Rs 300 for four passengers, which is more affordable."

The management of TSRTC has introduced the T-6 and F-24 tickets to make travel more accessible and convenient for both travelers and tourists, he added.

