TSRTC suspends services due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities had to cancel several bus services, including some inter-State, because of incessant rainfall in the State.

According to authorities, the services were affected in districts under the Karimnagar and Hyderabad zones. As many as 47 services, covering 17,000 km, were cancelled on Thursday because of the heavy rains lashing the State, said a senior RTC official.

The official stated that the services were hit in districts under the Karimnagar Zone include Nizamabad, Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. Similarly, in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, the districts affected are Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy.

In places where there is severity, like Nirmal and its nearby areas, the services were cancelled. The long-distance buses towards Nagpur and Amravati were also cancelled because of heavy rain in Maharashtra districts. The regional managers/depot managers were asked to suspend the services wherever there is overflowing of water en route, said the official, adding whenever water recedes, the services would be resumed.