- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
In order to accommodate the influx of city dwellers returning to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival, special arrangements have been made by...
In order to accommodate the influx of city dwellers returning to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival, special arrangements have been made by the RTC officials of Hayathnagar division in Vijayawada. These arrangements include running special buses to various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both for passengers with reservations and without.
Additionally, six special camps have been set up at LB Nagar Chowrasta which will be supervised by Hayathnagar DVM Sucharita. Depot managers from Hayathnagar 1, 2, Midhani, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheswaram, and Bandlaguda depots will be present at the camps to assist and guide passengers to their respective destinations.
The RTC officials have mentioned that buses will be available for travel to destinations such as Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Mathira, Kothagudem, Satthupalli, Nalgonda, and Miryalaguda, starting from Hyderabad. The camps are equipped with tents, chairs, drinking water, lights, and bio-toilets to cater to the needs of the travelers. Officials will be present at the camp offices 24 hours a day to attend to the passengers.