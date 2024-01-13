TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti

In order to accommodate the influx of city dwellers returning to their hometowns for the Sankranti festival, special arrangements have been made by the RTC officials of Hayathnagar division in Vijayawada. These arrangements include running special buses to various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both for passengers with reservations and without.

Additionally, six special camps have been set up at LB Nagar Chowrasta which will be supervised by Hayathnagar DVM Sucharita. Depot managers from Hayathnagar 1, 2, Midhani, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheswaram, and Bandlaguda depots will be present at the camps to assist and guide passengers to their respective destinations.

The RTC officials have mentioned that buses will be available for travel to destinations such as Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Mathira, Kothagudem, Satthupalli, Nalgonda, and Miryalaguda, starting from Hyderabad. The camps are equipped with tents, chairs, drinking water, lights, and bio-toilets to cater to the needs of the travelers. Officials will be present at the camp offices 24 hours a day to attend to the passengers.