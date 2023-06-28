TSRTC to arrange special buses for Arunachalam tour

Hyderabad: TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that the Arunachalam tour package offered by TSRTC on the occasion of Guru Poornima on July 3 is getting a great response from devotees.



He said that 15 special super luxury buses have been arranged for Arunachalam so far, and all the seats in 13 buses have been booked. Reservations for the remaining two buses are currently ongoing.

Devotees are booking tickets within hours of the announcement of the reservation. So far, 12 buses from Hyderabad, 2 buses from Vemulawada, and 1 bus from Mahbubnagar have been sent to Arunachalam. In view of the demand from devotees, the organization is ready to arrange more special buses.

Sajjanar said that devotees can contact the TSRTC official website www.tsrtconline.in for advance reservation of the Arunachalam tour package.