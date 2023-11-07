Live
- Sabitha supporters brave torrential rain
- Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
Just In
TSRTC to operate special buses for Sabarimala pilgrims
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced on Monday that the corporation is planning to operate special buses...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced on Monday that the corporation is planning to operate special buses exclusively for Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees on discount fares.
According to TSRTC officials, the corporation has also decided to rent out buses on a contract basis for Sabarimala pilgrims without collecting any security deposits. During previous years, TSRTC coordinated with the Kerala government authorities to arrange a hassle-free darshan for all the devotees through spot booking at Pamba.
There are three different comfortable options of bus services at reasonable rates including a super luxury bus with 36-seater capacity, deluxe bus with 40-seater capacity and express buses with 50-seater capacity. The tariff per kilometer ranges between Rs 65 and Rs 69 with Rs 300 waiting charges per hour. Hiring RTC buses will provide a safer way of travelling when compared to private agencies. This apart, there are flexible and custom route options available too, said a senior official, TSRTC. For more details, contact Koti bus station – 9959226160 and Rathifile bus station – 9959226154 or 04023450033 or 040-69440000 or logon to www.tsrtconline.in.