TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating special buses for devotees intending to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for Guru Purnima.

The decision was made after the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ tour package earlier on the same occasion fetched a good response.

According to the TSRTC, all seats in the special super luxury buses arranged for the package were filled as soon as the bookings opened. However, steps are being taken to add more buses to meet the passenger rush.

The buses will leave for Arunachalam from MGBS, BHEL, and ECI on November 25 and can be booked at a charge of Rs 3,690 per seat. “Based on further demand, more buses may be added”, said a senior TSRTC official.

The buses will take the devotees to Arunachalam temple four hours prior to the start of the Giri Pradakshina. The tickets will be made available for citizens at least ten days in advance.

After departing from Hyderabad, the buses will return from Arunachalam on the same day evening after the rituals are completed.

These special buses will depart from Hyderabad as well as district and after visiting the Vinayaka Temple in Kanipakam in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, will reach Arunachalam temple. Again after the Giri Pradikshina, the bus will leave for Golden Temple in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. Call 9959226257, 9959224911, 040-69440000, or 04023450033 for more information. Tickets can be confirmed via bookings at the TSRTC counters or online on the website.