TSRTC unions raise pitch for resuming bus services

Hyderabad: With restrictions relaxed the unions are demanding the authorities to start the interstate bus services, which have been suspended since the lockdown was implemented in the country.



The interstate buses are still a non-starter even after the restrictions have been lifted in the unlock process. While the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has initiated inter-state buses to some places, the TSRTC is yet to take a call on the issue.

With bus services are not divided based on kilometers between APSRTC and TSRTC, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the officials to operate the buses only after entering into a fresh agreement and that too based on the kilometers. Officials of both the corporations had met once in Vijayawada during June in this regard however, there was no progress thereafter. Sources said that the TSRTC officials are likely to meet their APSRTC counterparts on August 21.

The issue of operation of inter-state buses came up during Twitter live of Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. One of the Twitter users Naresh Reddy said when AP has started bus services to other States, why Telangana government has not started? There is no public transport facility, it is difficult to travel by private vehicles. It will be at a huge cost. Could you look into this issue?" Replying to this, Rao said that it was a valid point raised and asked Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar to consider the request.

Meanwhile, the RTC unions also want the long-distance interstate buses to resume. An NMU leader said that it was essential to start the inter-state bus services by taking up precautionary measures. Already airports have started operations by operating domestic services and trains have started in some places.

The RTC buses can also be operated seeing the losses the Corporation is making, the NMU leader said. The buses can be operated by making an appeal to the passengers to avoid travelling in the buses in case they are Corona positive.

The leaders opined that it is important for the Corporation to run the buses to makeup the losses to some extent. The Corporation is earns revenue of Rs 3 crore by operating nearly 3,500 buses in the State.