TSRTC unions want Vajra buses to be used as ambulances

Hyderabad: With the mini Vajra buses lying unused, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) unions want the management to use these buses as ambulances especially amid the soaring Covid cases. Following which the corporation would also get funds by renting/selling these buses.

In 2017, the Vajra mini buses were introduced with much fanfare on the advice of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, with an aim to provide last mile connectivity by providing buses at the door steps of the passengers. These services were launched to Karimnagar and later to Warangal routes.

As many as 100 buses by spending Rs 21 lakhs on each bus were procured by the TSRTC management to run these services. However, with lack of patronage from the passengers, the buses remained in the depots. The officials had reasoned the higher price for the lack of response from the passengers. Measures like slashing prices, introducing app based booking etc were taken up for encouraging the passengers to utilize the services. Though the prices were slashed, there was no improvement in the occupancy ratio in the 22-seater bus.

Interestingly, the Corporation received the National Public Transport Excellence Award-2017. But gradually the services were cancelled with low occupancy ratio and the buses were limited to depots. The maintenance costs were higher than the revenue generated by operating these buses.

Now, the trade unions have urged the management to utilize the buses as ambulances by giving it to the government for the organization which operates 108 Ambulances. The TSRTC Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union (TJMU) general secretary K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said that if the management can give it to the 108 service, the corporation can get revenue. The management should prepare a proposal and send it to the government for approval. By giving to the government, the Corporation can get funds, which can be utilized for procuring new buses, he said.