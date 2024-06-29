TSSPDCL gears up for ensuring uninterrupted supply during Bonalu

Hyderabad: In view of the Bonalu festival from July 7 to August 8 in the city, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd. (TSSPDCL) is making all arrangements to ensure quality and reliable power supply.

Chairman and MD Musharraf Faruqui said on Friday that all arrangements for the festival will be completed by July 2.

All CEs/SEs have been asked to visit and inspect temples two days prior to the festival to ensure 24x7 supply. He held a review meeting with all CEs and SEs and gave necessary instructions.

A nodal officer/AE will be allocated to each temple for co-ordination and seamless power supply; any negligence in duties may be taken seriously. The Discom will co-ordinate with R&B department, temple committees to ensure that DTRs and network would cater seamlessly to load, including additional temporary lights, air conditioning, sound system installed at temples during Bonalu.

Alternate supplies are to be arranged where required and ensure that the field staff is having adequate material and T&P for meeting all eventualities, he said. All poles particularly on main roads, lanes and by-lanes where there might be large gathering of people should be checked for shocks; there should not be any power leakages, he said.

The tong-tester readings of all distribution transformers at all important locations should be taken every hour during the festive period and record should be maintained. Any abnormality should be corrected immediately, he instructed officials.