Live
- Hyderabad: All arrangements made for holding polls in city
- Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada today
- Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
- Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 20, BRS MLC braces up to move Delhi HC
- TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
- High turnout for EAPCET Agri, Pharma streams on day one
- Hyderabad: Heavy rains, gusty winds disrupt Metro Rail services
- Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
- Sec’bad receives 136.8 mm rains
- People will teach a befitting lesson to alliance, says Education Minister
Just In
TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) issued a safety alert on Tuesday, advising residents and...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) issued a safety alert on Tuesday, advising residents and electricity consumers to be cautious due to sudden changes in weather conditions.
The alert highlighted the potential danger posed by electric wires that may fall to the ground due to gusty winds, urging individuals not to touch any electric wires on the ground. Additionally, residents were advised to immediately notify TSSPDCL employees or officers if they noticed any uprooted power poles in their localities.
The alert also cautioned against picking up fallen branches from trees that may have entangled with power lines, as this could lead to further hazards.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS