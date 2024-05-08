TSSPDCL issues weather safety alert

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) issued a safety alert on Tuesday, advising residents and electricity consumers to be cautious due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

The alert highlighted the potential danger posed by electric wires that may fall to the ground due to gusty winds, urging individuals not to touch any electric wires on the ground. Additionally, residents were advised to immediately notify TSSPDCL employees or officers if they noticed any uprooted power poles in their localities.

The alert also cautioned against picking up fallen branches from trees that may have entangled with power lines, as this could lead to further hazards.