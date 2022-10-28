TSSPDCL simplifies process of changing ownership of electricity

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited has simplified the process of changing the title of ownership of electricity service connection. As the consumers are facing difficulties while applying for change of ownership of electricity service connection.

According to TSSPDCL, the electricity consumers of LT Category-I (Domestic Consumers) and LT Category-II (Non- Domestic Consumers) can change the title of ownership of electricity service connection in a simplified manner.

"The Consumers can change their electricity service connection name by submitting the following documents through the company's website www.tssouthernpower.com or through Integrated Customer Service Centers/Customer Service Centers," said G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, TSSPDCL.

He said that the consumers for title transfer or name change had to submit documents including ID proof and applicant with self-attestation, indemnity bond in a prescribed format on a Non-Judicial stamp paper worth Rs 100 with photo of the applicant. Self-attested Copy of registered sale deed or partnership deed or will deed or any other registered ownership document in the name of present applicant.

Raghuma Reddy said that in case of a Company, Memorandum of Understanding & Articles of Association, Partnership deed along with Company authorization letter to the applicant is to be uploaded additionally.

For joint ownership of the property or partnership in the company, NOC in a prescribed format on a Non-judicial stamp paper worth Rs 10 is to be uploaded additionally. And, in case of transfer to any legal heir is required, self-attested copies of the death certificate of the previous owner and legal heir certificate are to be uploaded. The application fee Rs 25 + GST," he informed.

According to the officials, the CMD has issued instructions to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines issued on the amended list of documents for title transfer. The SEs/ Op shall also review the title transfer applications rejections / pendency regularly duly looking into the reasons for rejections and also ensuring that the name changes/ title transfers are affected in EBS within the SOP time limits of 7 days.