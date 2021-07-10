TSSPDCL told to complete all works under Palle/Pattana Pragathi

Narsingi: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) CMD G Raghuma Reddy on Friday instructed all power officials to complete development works taken up under the "Palle Pragati" and "Pattana Pragathi" programmes.

He inspected new 33/11 kv sub-station at Narsingi, Cybercity circle, costing Rs 3.5 crore. Reddy said, "Consumers of Narsingi, Alkapuri Colony and Puppalaguda will get more reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

As a part of the 'Telanganaku Haritha Haram' programme, he planted 30 saplings

in the substation. The CMD informed that, to ensure a healthy environment for next generation, nearly two lakh saplings have been planted in sub-stations and workplaces of TSSPDCL.

He opined that it would create massive greenery if 20,500 employees planted a sapling each by every family. It could be a gift for the next generation. Later, Reddy reviewed activities/works taken up under the Palle/Pattana Pragathi" Programme in Ranga Reddy zone. The works included erection of intermediate poles, replacement of bent/rusted poles, damaged stay wire, re-stringing of power lines, erection of line for streetlights, provision of metres/boxes for streetlights.

He instructed all officers to coordinate with public representatives and other departments in completing the works.

Directors T Srinivas, J Sreenivasa Reddy, K Ramulu, G Parvatham, Ch Madan Mohan Rao, S Swamy Reddy, P Narasimha Rao, CGMs Pandya, P Anand, K Narasimha Swamy, SEsiA Kamesh, P Venkanna, A Narasimhulu and other officers participated.