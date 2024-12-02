TSTDC chairman visits Gurukul

Suryapet: TSTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that the State government was taking all necessary steps to provide better facilities and delicious, quality meals in Gurukul schools. On Sunday, he visited the Kasturba Gandhi Minority Gurukul School in Imam Pet along with State Education Commission member Charugonda Venkatesh and inspected the amenities provided to the girl students there. He congratulated the staff for maintaining cleanliness in the school.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that after Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister, the government increased the mess charges and the cosmetic charges provided to government hostel students, which demonstrated the state’s commitment to the welfare of underprivileged communities. He said the integrated schools were being constructed on 20 acres of land for poor students, on a par with corporate schools. He also announced that he had adopted the Kasturba Minority School and was contributing to its development.

He revealed that, in collaboration with Spread India and Suven Pharma, a compound wall would be constructed for the school at a cost of `7 lakh. Later, he inspected the classrooms and kitchen of the school and had lunch with the students.

The event was attended by Surya Pet District BC Welfare Officer Gamayya, SC Welfare Officer Latha, ST Welfare Officer Ramesh Naik, DEO Ashok, Gurukul School Special In-Charge Narayanamma, DCDVO Poolan and others.