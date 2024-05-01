Live
TSWREIS students excel in SSC exams; 187 secure 10/10 GPA
Hyderabad: In the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class X results released on Tuesday, 187 students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREI)society achieved a perfect 10 Grade Point Average (GPA). Additionally, welfare schools in the State achieved the highest pass rate of 98.25 percent.
A total of 17,865 students from 235 institutions across the State participated in the SSC public examination. Out of these, 17,519 students passed successfully. Notably, 122 institutions achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass rate, while 187 students earned a flawless 10/10 GPA. Officials said TSWREI students, who strongly believed that education would change their lives, focused on their studies, regardless of the corona's obstacles, and created a sensation by passing the tenth grade, said a senior officer.