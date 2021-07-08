Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam President L Ramana would be joining Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He is slated to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan today.

Ramana would be having lunch with the chief minister and soon he would be joining the ruling party.

Ramana said that he would take a call on the day of joining after speaking with the party activists. He also said that he would disclose further details after meeting with KCR.

It is learned that the ruling party is planning to field Ramana for Huzurabad by-election.