TUF Condemns Midnight Arrests of Telangana Kranti Dal Leaders, Demands Immediate Release

Hyderabad: The Telangana United Front (TUF) has strongly condemned the midnight arrests of Telangana Kranti Dal presidents Dr. Prithviraj and Telangana Shyam, calling the action illegal and undemocratic. In a joint statement issued by civil society leaders and activists on Friday, TUF alleged that the arrests were carried out without due process and aimed at silencing voices that have consistently fought for the self-respect and rights of Telangana.

TUF leaders questioned the state government’s commitment to democratic values, asking whether the seventh guarantee promised by the ruling party includes the suppression of Telangana supporters and democracy advocates. “Is this the reward for those who have dedicated themselves to protecting the identity and dignity of Telangana?” the statement read.

The leaders expressed concern over the manner in which Dr. Prithviraj and Telangana Shyam were taken into custody and allegedly moved between multiple police stations. They described the treatment as humiliating and unjust, especially for individuals who have long been associated with peaceful activism and public service.

The statement was endorsed by lawyer Katta Bhagavanth Reddy, Vimalakka of TUF, TUF State Vice President Munnaram Nagaraju, and representatives from various organizations such as the Telangana Farmers' and Laborers' Association, Arunodaya Cultural Association, PDSU, All India Federation of Trade Unions, and POW (Stree Vimukthi). They demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested leaders and called on the government to uphold democratic norms.