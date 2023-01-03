'Tughlaq' rule giving jitters to candidates appearing for police recruitment: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has lashed at the State government for playing with the lives of candidates appearing for police recruitment in the name of rules.

Taking strong exception to problems faced by the candidates in the recruitment process due to the TSLPR Board members acting in violation of rules, he said on Monday, "lakhs of candidates have lost eligibility due to laxity of the board," .

The Karimagnar MP said "it is unfortunate that the government has failed to respond to the allegations of irregularities and shortcomings in the examinations. "Despite his open letter on the same there was no response, the BJP MP pointed out.

He demanded changes in rules of police and sub-inspector recruitment and physical tests immediately.

The State BJP chief's reaction came after those preparing for the recruitment process met him and explained the problems they are facing. They requested Bandi to use his good offices to prevail upon the government to conduct the recruitment process as per old rules.

The BJP chief said that he has been receiving lots of complaints about conduct of tests for police and SI recruitments in violation of the TSLPR board notification. The board has incorporated such rules not existing in any other States in the long jump and shotput tests. There are no such tests even in the Army recruitment".

"Irregularities in the selection process and objections in the cut-off marks in the preliminary examinations and introducing new rules for physical tests and disqualifying candidates are some of the allegations that cropped up in the recruitment process right from the start of the process", he said

Bandi warned that youth in State would not forgive the government if it fails to wake up and correct its shortcomings.