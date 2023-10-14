Live
Tummala Nageswara Rao meets Rahul Gandhi, hold talks on political scenario in Khammam
Tummala Nageswara Rao, who recently joined the Congress party, received a call from the party leadership. Following this, he had a meeting with KC Venugopal, and subsequently, he met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. This was his first meeting with Rahul Gandhi after him joining the party.
Despite not being able to meet on the day of joining the party, Tummala had an opportunity to have a discussion with Rahul Gandhi for around half an hour. The two leaders engaged in important discussions regarding the current situation in the state and the electoral strategy to be followed. They also discussed the political scenario in Khammam district, as well as in various other districts across Telangana.
This meeting signifies the importance of Tummala Nageswara Rao's inclusion in the Congress party and highlights the party's efforts to strategize and strengthen its position for the upcoming elections. Tummala Nageswara Rao meeting has got priority ahead of decision to be made on the party's alliance with left parties, which has considerable strength in the Khammam. Rahul Gandhi seems to have taken the views of Tummala on the same.