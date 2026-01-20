Twelve injured as car overturns in Jagtial

At least 12 people were injured when a Qualis car overturned near Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Monday.

The vehicle reportedly went out of control and plunged into a deep canal while the occupants were on their way to the Anjaneya Swamy temple. All those travelling in the car were affected by the accident.

Local residents who noticed the mishap rushed to the spot and rescued the injured devotees. They were later shifted to the Jagtial district hospital for treatment.