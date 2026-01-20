  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Twelve injured as car overturns in Jagtial

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 3:10 PM IST
Twelve injured as car overturns in Jagtial
X

At least 12 people were injured when a Qualis car overturned near Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Monday.

The vehicle reportedly went out of control and plunged into a deep canal while the occupants were on their way to the Anjaneya Swamy temple. All those travelling in the car were affected by the accident.

Local residents who noticed the mishap rushed to the spot and rescued the injured devotees. They were later shifted to the Jagtial district hospital for treatment.

Tags

Jagtial DistrictRoad AccidentKondagattuAnjaneya Swamy TempleInjured Devotees
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Top Mining & Industrial Leadership Insights from Avijit Ghosh HEC

Top mining & industrial leadership insights from Avijit Ghosh Heavy Engineering Corporation, highlighting strategic expertise, impact, and key leadership lessons.

Top Mining & Industrial Leadership Insights from Avijit Ghosh HEC

National News

More
Share it
X