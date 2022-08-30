Twitter war rakes up between KTR & Mandaviya over med colleges

Hyderabad: Responding to tweet of Minister for IT and Industries K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Telangana government did not send formal proposals with DPRs to the Central government requesting permission for setting up government medical colleges in newly formed districts.

However, KTR mentioned that former Health Minister C Laxma Reddy had sent a letter to the Modi government in 2015 and another letter from ex-Health Minister Eatala Rajender to the Centre in 2019 seeking nod to establish new medical colleges. "Response from the BJP-led NDA government is zero for letters sent by the TRS government," he flayed.



Mandaviya stated that there is a vast difference between sending a simple letter and a formal proposal as per the scheme requirements. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned 157 government medical colleges within short time for those states, who sent formal proposals.