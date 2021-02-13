Two boys drown in lake in Peddapalli

Two children aged about 13 and 8 years drowned in Manair lake at Neerukulla outskirts of Sultanabad Mandal on Friday night. The children are said to have gone to the death anniversary ceremony of their relative along with their parents on Friday evening.

While the family was engaged in 'puja', the boys went away from the place and got into the lake to swim. However, the two drowned in the water as they did not know swimming.

After a long time, the parents noticed that children were missing and launched a search. They found the clothes of children on a rock near the water and alerted the police.

The police launched the rescue operation and fished out the bodies with the help of professional swimmers. The deceased were identified as K Anil (13) and Ram Charan (8). According to the boys' parents, Anil was pursuing Class 10 in Zilla Parishad High School in Subashnagar.

On the complaint lodged by the parents of Anil, the police registered a case.