Two female labourers dead in an accident at Mandaripeta in Hanamkonda district

Two female labourers traveling in a trolley were killed on the spot when a lorry collided with an Ashok Leyland trolley at Mandaripeta in Sayanpeta mandal of Hanamkonda district. Eight others were seriously injured. Their condition was also reported to be toxic.

Going into details, 25 women from Pattipaka village, Shayampeta mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Friday traveling in a trolley was hit by a lorry coming from the opposite direction shortly after taking off leaving a resident of Mogullapalli dead and nine other people seriously injured.

Upon learning of the matter, Parkal ACP reached the spot and rushed the injured to Warangal MGM in the same trolley for treatment on Friday.