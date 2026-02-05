Two govt officials nabbed by ACB in separate bribery cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally zonal office Superintending Engineer P. Chinna Reddy for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

According to the ACB, the officer demanded the bribe from a contractor to clear a Rs 1.40 crore bill, allegedly routing the demand through a computer operator, B. Praveen Kumar.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh was recovered from the possession of Praveen Kumar at the instance of the accused officer. The ACB stated that both accused officials performed their duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

Consequently, both were arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand. The case is under investigation.

The complainant’s identity has been withheld for security reasons. In another case, the ACB nabbed a junior assistant from the Bandlaguda Zone Education Office for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the management of a private school.