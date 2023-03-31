Two held for drone filming Yadadri shrine

Yadadri: A drone flying near the Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple caused commotion and a great concern among the temple staff. The use of drones to capture footage of the temple without permission by drone cameras raised alarm bells for the staff, who immediately informed the police.

Promptly responding to the situation, the police acted and rounded up Sai Kiran and John of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad for illegal filming of the temple. The authorities are currently questioning the duo regarding the reasons for filming the temple.

Respecting the norms of Agama Sastra, flying is not allowed over temples. The devotees are understandably outraged over the security lapse that allowed such an incident to occur.