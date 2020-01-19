Two held for posing as CBI officers in Hyderabad

Two people were held for posing as officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and trying to extort money from the people who were involved in bank fraud cases.

The arrested were identified as Y Manivardhan Reddy from Hyderabad and Selvam Ramaraj from Chennai. The officials conducted searches at five different places in Hyderabad, Guntur, Madurai, Chennai and Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu after arresting the two people.

It is learned that the two arrested along with few others were threatening the accused in bank fraud cases and demanding money from them. The duo also demanded one of the accused in a CBI case pertaining to a bank fraud case posing as senior CBI officers in Delhi.