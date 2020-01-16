Two injured after car rams into median in Hyderabad
Highlights
Two persons seriously injured in a road accident on Wednesday night under Rajendranagar police station limits. According to police, the car with high speed rammed into median near Rajendranagar bus depot.
On receipt of information police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Police are investigating. More details awaited.
16 Jan 2020 1:48 PM GMT