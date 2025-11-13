Two killed after car crashes into a tree in Hanumakonda

In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives and two others sustained injuries when their car collided with a tree on the outskirts of Kothagattu in Atmakur mandal, Hanumakonda district, shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Parsha Sampath from Repakapalli, Bhupalapally district, and Bompally Kishan from Parakala mandal, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured, Chintapatla Muralikrishna from Atmakur and Venkatesh from Parakala, were rushed to Warangal MGM Hospital for treatment.

According to police reports, the group was travelling from Parakala towards Hanumakonda when the car, reportedly speeding, veered off the road and struck a tree. Sub-Inspector Tirupati confirmed that authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the crash. The deceased have been moved to the morgue for further examinations.