Two killed after tractor mows down bike in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries when a tractor mowed down a two-wheeler on the outskirts of Marthidi village in Bejjur mandal on Sunday night.



Bejjur Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said that the deceased persons were Elluri Lingaiah (45) from Thikkapalli and Dandera Babaji (60) belonging to Maharashtra. The injured person was Bujadi Babaji of Papanpet village.

Lingaiah and Babaji received fatal head injuries when the tractor collided with the motorbike on which they were travelling. They breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar. Bujadi Babaji's condition is said to be stable.

The three were returning after attending a function in Bombaiguda village in Penchikalpet mandal at the time of the accident.

The rash and negligent driving by the tractor driver Akram was suspected to be the cause of the mishap. A case was registered against the driver.

On Friday, four persons died when the car they were traveling in went out of control and crashed into a container truck at Tummanuru in Maheshwaram mandal in Rangareddy district in the early hours.

The victims were identified as Keshavulu, Srinivasulu, Yadaiah and Ramaswamy, all aged in forties and residents of Veldandi of Nagarkurnool district.

Sources said the mishap occurred when they were proceeding from Nagarkurnool to Hyderabad.

The Maheshwaram police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.