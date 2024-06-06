Live
Just In
Two Killed by Lightning Strike in Forest in Medak district
In a tragic incident in Medak district, two individuals from Shannapur of Haveli Ghanpur mandal lost their lives to a sudden lightning strike. The victims, identified as Shettaboina Siddaiah (50) and Chakali Nandu (22), had ventured into the forest in search of firewood yesterday evening.
When the two did not return home as expected, their concerned family members and villagers launched a search operation in the forest. It was then discovered that Siddaiah and Nandu had been tragically struck by lightning in the Mallanna Gutta area.
The entire community is in mourning over the sudden and tragic loss of these two individuals. Authorities have urged caution during inclement weather conditions and extended their condolences to the families of the deceased.