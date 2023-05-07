Live
Two Maoist dies in exchange of fire in Bhadradri Kothagudem
Highlights
A shootout between police and Maoists took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district wherein two Maoists died in this encounter while Greyhounds forces are conducting combing in the forest area on Telangana-Chattisgarh border. In this order, the Maoists attacked them at Puttapadu of Charla Mandal.
The Maoists opened fire on the Greyhounds team. Two Maoists were killed in the retaliatory firing. One of the deceased is LOS Commander Rajesh and the other is CNM Commander Nanda.
The SLR found at the scene of the incident and the materials were seized.
