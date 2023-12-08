Two minister posts for Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: With the rise of the Congress party in Telangana, two legislators from the erstwhile district got berths in the State cabinet.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, who took oath as the State Minister of Telangana State, has won MLA from his father’s Manthani constituency several times and served as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. After his father’s death, Shridhar Babu was urged to enter politics, and Sridhar Babu, who was working as a lawyer of the Supreme Court in Delhi, fulfilled his father’s ambitions by joining politics.

He contested as MLA from Manthani and won MLA five times. Sridhar Babu, who had a long experience as a minister, was sworn in as the minister of state in the Revanth Reddy cabinet on Thursday. The people of Manthani and Karimnagar combined districts celebrated with joyous celebrations.

Senior Congress leader from Karimnagar joint district Ponnam Prabhakar got a place into the Cabinet. Formerly Ponnam Prabhakar served as TPCC working president, Member of Parliament Karimnagar, Markfed Chairman, NSUI State president, SRR College president, and Karimnagar district NSUI president. Ponnam Prabhakar was attacked by Andhra MPs and fell ill after being hit with paper spray while introducing a bill for Telangana statehood and staged several dharnas in Parliament for Telangana state.

It can be said that Ponnam was among those who worked hard for Telangana state. He won as MLA from Husnabad in recent elections. The leaders of Karimnagar combined district expressed their happiness on getting the post of state minister.