Two more fuel outlets started by TSRTC

Hyderabad: TSRTC has started two more fuel outlets including at Birkoor and Bichkunda from August 17. With an aim to increase commercial revenue of TSRTC, the Corporation had entered into MoU with HPCL and IOCL for commissioning and operation of retail fuel outlets on mutually agreed terms and conditions. In the initial stage, 92 fuel outlets were proposed to be started. These were to be operated by service providers at Greater Hyderabad, Hyderabad and Karimnagar Zones appointed through open tenders. The service provider of Karimnagar Zone has withdrawn prematurely after completion of one year.



The Corporation has decided to take over and operate the six fuel outlets located at Jangaon, Birkoor, Bichkunda, Asifabad, Hanamakonda and Mahabubabad of Karimnagar Zone, with its own employees. In this direction, first outlet was inaugurated at Jangaon by the by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar through video conference from Transport Bhavan in the city on August 6.

The RTC officials said that remaining outlets are also proposed to be operated with RTC employees only. With this, RTC intends to provide quality, pure and right quantity of the fuel to the customers which will improve the mileage and also enhance the life of the vehicle engine. The officials have called upon the people of Telangana, especially Birkoor and Bichkunda and surrounding areas to utilise this facility and support the organisation.