Two women from Hyderabad tested positive for swine flu

Two women who were admitted to Gandhi Hospital were tested positive for swine flu. Among the two, one woman aged about 65 years is from Banjara Hills and the other is a resident of Boduppal.

Both the women were referred to Gandhi hospital by private hospitals. The older woman who was admitted on Friday was now put on respiratory support after she suffered renal failure and other cardiovascular issues. The condition of both is said to be stable.

As many as 150 cases of swine flu tested positive in the state, according to the state health department officials.

Dr. K Shankar, director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine said that they have screened around 370 people in the state out of them 150 of them were tested positive. He also said that medical teams were sent to various districts to screen the people and restrict the spread of swine flu.