Two youth killed as bike rams into tractor in Karimnagar

Two youngsters were dead on the spot after the bike they were riding rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley at Challur village in Veenavanka mandal late on Monday night.



The victims were identified as B Ramesh (22), native of Challur and Mahesh (25) from Basanthnagar of Peddapalli district and was residing at Challur. The two were working as tractor drivers.

According to the police, the two went to Peddapalli in the morning and were returning to the village when the bike hit the tractor-trolley near BC Colony.

Passersby alerted the police who visited the spot and launched investigation. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Veenavanka SI Kiran Reddy registered a case.