Two youths electrocuted while carrying Vinayaka idol in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident in Bandlaguda, two young men lost their lives due to electric shock while carrying a Vinayaka idol. The tragedy unfolded as a group of youths transported a large idol when a high tension wire snapped, resulting in the tractor being electrocuted.

The deceased have been identified as Toni, 21, and Vikas, 20, both of whom tragically died at the scene. Another individual was seriously injured and has been named Akhil; he was promptly taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, where they undertook rescue operations. Following the incident, the Vinayaka idol was safely moved with the assistance of a crane, as the tractor's tyres had been completely burnt due to the electric shock.

A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.