Live
- Bengaluru Metro rider upset: “Why pay ₹30 just to carry luggage?”
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid continued Oppn uproar
- HYDRAA readies to take up study of floodwater diversion from Ameerpet
- India's GDP growth projected at 6.7 pc in Q1 FY26, urban consumption to rise: Report
- BlueStone IPO Makes Dull Debut, 1.3% From Issue Price
- Naveen Patnaik Admitted to Hospital Due to Dehydration, shares video
- TCA sees key role of KTR, Kavitha in HCA misdeeds
- Contractors stage flash protest at Deputy CM’s office in Sectt
- LS adjourned briefly amid din over voter roll revision, Speaker announces full language interpretation rollout
- Modern integr.sub-registrar offices complex to come up in Gachibowli
Two youths electrocuted while carrying Vinayaka idol in Bandlaguda
In a heartbreaking incident in Bandlaguda, two young men lost their lives due to electric shock while carrying a Vinayaka idol.
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident in Bandlaguda, two young men lost their lives due to electric shock while carrying a Vinayaka idol. The tragedy unfolded as a group of youths transported a large idol when a high tension wire snapped, resulting in the tractor being electrocuted.
The deceased have been identified as Toni, 21, and Vikas, 20, both of whom tragically died at the scene. Another individual was seriously injured and has been named Akhil; he was promptly taken to hospital for treatment.
Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, where they undertook rescue operations. Following the incident, the Vinayaka idol was safely moved with the assistance of a crane, as the tractor's tyres had been completely burnt due to the electric shock.
A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.