Two youths killed after lorry hits bike

Valigonda (Yadadri-Bhongir): A road accident claimed the lives of two young men in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday. The incident occurred at Narsapur village in Valigonda mandal.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Kukkala Sai Kiran (19) from Mushipatla village of Mothkur mandal and Bolla Dikshit (21) from Dacharam. The two friends were travelling together on a motorcycle towards Bhongir when the accident took place near Narsapur (Bodabandagodam area).

While they were on their way, a lorry moving at high speed reportedly hit their bike. Due to the impact, both youths fell under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the accident site, conducted a panchnama, and shifted the bodies to the Ramannapet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Local police stated that further inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.