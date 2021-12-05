UGC Quality Mandate for NEP-2020 in TS turning into a ritual?

Hyderabad: Is the University Grants Commission (UGC) Quality Mandate align the existing teaching and learning process in the State universities and colleges in Telangana turning into a mere ritual? The UGC Quality Mandate aligned to the National Education Policy-2020 prescribed for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) has turned into a ritual in universities and colleges.

Early on, the apex higher education regulator had asked the vice-chancellors and heads of the universities and colleges to give effect to the UGC Quality Mandate to improve quality in higher educational institutions. This needed to be implemented aligning to the contours of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). As part of the same, the HEIs were asked to introduce multidisciplinary programmes, conduct orientation programmes to the newly recruited faculty by conducting Guru Dakshta (faculty induction programme); for students, impart human values and professional ethics (Mulya Pravah); empowering graduate students with the vital skills required for global employment; also, success in life by imparting life skills; besides, conducting orientation to the newly admitted students in the universities and colleges Deeksharambh (student induction programme).



The HEIs were asked to evolve a framework for an eco-friendly and sustainable campus in higher educational institutions (SATAT). The other areas asked to focus on included social responsibility and community engagement, industry-academic linkage, development cell and start-up incubation centre, differently-abled (Divya Gyan) friendly physical infrastructure. The VCs were asked to initiate translation of books and course materials for degree programmes in Indian languages. A 'NEP Cell' should also be established to monitor the timely progress of the implementation of all the initiatives.

Speaking to The Hans India, sources in Osmania University said, "some with no financial burden could be implemented;others needed convergence among both academic and non-academic operations of the university. Those incurring overhead costs needed approvals from the State government." they feel.

When asked, a professor in the faculty of social sciences, Kakatiya University, Warangal, pointed out, "the UGC mandate needs both depth and scale in its implementation. The university has to forge linkages not only within the varsity, but also, from entities within, and outside Telangana, as well as those from abroad."

The faculty recruitment has been pending for decades. Induction for new faculty can happen when they are recruited. But other initiatives need financial support from either the State government or the UGC. The State Higher Education department should also be proactive to extend its support; to factor the linkages for convergence with other departments, he said.