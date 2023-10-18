Live
"Ukku Gundeno kakkasaranna Takhkalana Dee," New Song on KCR
A new song on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has become an instant hit, with people praising it for its catchy melody and heartwarming lyrics.
Hyderabad: A new song on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has become an instant hit, with people praising it for its catchy melody and heartwarming lyrics. The song, titled "Ukku Gundeno kakkasaranna Takhkalana Dee," was released by Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar, who also shared the video on his social media account.
Santosh Kumar described the song as "thrilling" and said that it was an honor to pay tribute to "legendary leader" CM KCR through the "mesmerizing visual song." He also commended the lyricist, Matla Tirupathi, for his "touching" lyrics, which he said give listeners goosebumps.
In a comment on his social media post, Santosh Kumar said that the song is "not just music, it's a legacy journey." He urged people to listen to the "masterpiece" song and enjoy it.
The song has been well-received by the public, with many people taking to social media to praise it. Some people have even described the song as a "new anthem" for Telangana.