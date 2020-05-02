Unani doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

An Unani doctor has tested positive for coronavirus in New Aghapura of Mangalhat in Hyderabad. The officials shifted him to Gandhi Hospital and seven others were put in self-quarantine.

The doctor used to run his clinic in New Afzalgunj and closed it on April 22 after he developed respiratory issues. He then joined in a hospital in Jubilee Hills where the doctors confirmed that he was tested positive for the virus.

After the doctor infected with the virus, the police and GHMC officials asked the colony residents to self-quarantine. The healthcare officials said that they have asked the doctor's family members and also the family of their watchman to remain in quarantine.

Last month, a 52-year-old Unani doctor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the doctor's health condition deteriorated and succumbed to the disease at Gandhi Hospital.