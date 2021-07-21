Unbiased reports, positive outlook says Finance Minister T Harish Rao about the Hans India

The past decade of the new millennium has been a massive challenge for the print media. With newer media platforms and shrinking attention span of readers who have a wide choice to choose their news inputs, there have been many debilitating developments in this sector.

Despite a wavy support from the public, it is surely an achievement for 'The Hans India' to have completed a decade, opening multiple editions offline and consolidating their online presence with exclusive editions for business/industry and to serve the Bengaluru readers in this period.

I have seen the kind of positive role The Hans India had played during the agitation for separate Telangana. Their coverage, whether it be the Assembly proceedings in undivided Andhra Pradesh, or the Millennium March, was unbiased.

I have also had an opportunity to participate in their programmes like Mega Blood Camp in Siddipet and Retail Ratna Awards which demonstrated their commitment towards their social responsibility. It has a legacy of distinguished editors and excellent teamwork.

The present Editor Ramu Sarma whom I know for long for his habit of calling a spade a spade has brought many changes in the newspaper to meet the changing requirements of the readers. The recent series of positive stories 'Brave Hearts' is a classic example of positive outlook even during pandemic times.

The Hyderabad Media House Limited has surely and steadily kept a momentum going in its favour in the first 10 years and I am sure it has plans to keep it accelerated in the years ahead. I once again congratulate the Management and Team Hans.

T Harish Rao

Minister for Finance