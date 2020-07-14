Uncertainty, job loss fears stalk techies

Hyderabad: Employees in the IT sector are living in fear as pink slips are still being handed out. "Companies are placing employees under Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), informed C Vinod Kumar, State Convenor Forum for IT Employees (FITE)



The complaints, he said, are pouring in regularly from IT companies like Cognizant, Wipro, Tech-Mahendra and Accenture etc. "Cognizant is said to have been closing the doors for almost 18,000 employees. Similarly, there are 40,000 to 50,000 employees in other companies upon whom the sword of Damocles is hanging.

"Besides this, there are few other small companies from where complaints of non-payment of salaries are coming into notice. Most of the companies are attributing the layoffs to frequently dropping of projects due to volatile economic situation arising out of the pandemic," he added.

"Actually it is not layoffs which the IT companies are resorting to get rid of their employees. It is trenching in other words which is illegal and even unethical. This trend is not at all holds any valid reason to snatch the job from an employee being in service for years. Employees were told to put their papers on the table or else they were threatened of termination that may lead to closure of all doors for survival," informed Y Kiran Chandra, President Forum of IT Professionals (FORIT).