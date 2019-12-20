Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Under-14 kho kho tourney kicks off

Under-14 kho kho tourney kicks off
Highlights

MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy inaugurated the 65th under-14 Kho-Kho selection and state level tournament, here on Thursday. The MLA said students should...

Pargi: MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy inaugurated the 65th under-14 Kho-Kho selection and state level tournament, here on Thursday. The MLA said students should also excel in sports along with studies.

He said parents should encourage their children in sports. Cooption member Hafiz, MPP Arvind, ZPTC Haripriya, Mir Mahamood Ali, Moulana and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top