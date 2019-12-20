Under-14 kho kho tourney kicks off

Pargi: MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy inaugurated the 65th under-14 Kho-Kho selection and state level tournament, here on Thursday. The MLA said students should also excel in sports along with studies.

He said parents should encourage their children in sports. Cooption member Hafiz, MPP Arvind, ZPTC Haripriya, Mir Mahamood Ali, Moulana and others were present.