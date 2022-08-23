UNESCO World Heritage Volunteers Campaign 2022 By Organized by Kakatiya Heritage Trust

The World Heritage Volunteer initiative was launched in 2008 by UNESCO to encourage young people to undertake concrete actions and play an active role in the protection, preservation and promotion of world heritage. This program consists of action camp projects organized by organizations or institutions involving national and international volunteers. The projects will provide empowering and enriching opportunities to young people and enable them to go beyond boarders to some of the most outstanding places in the world. National and International volunteers work together with the local communities to preserve our common culture and natural heritage.

World Heritage Volunteer (WHV)-Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa)Temple Campaign – 2022 is being organized by Kakatiya Heritage Trust from 19th Sep 2022 to 30th Sep 2022. Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple is a masterpiece of the Kakatiyan style of temple architecture, representing the unique combination of ingenuity in stone sculpting and engineering experimentations. The use of sandbox foundation and floating bricks, as well as thoughtful selection of materials and perfect planning allowed to reduce the load on the temple structure, making it earthquake resistant and remaining intact even after 800 years of construction. The sculptures of the Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple manifest Kakatiyan's indigenous geotechnical knowledge in stone chiseling as well as their deep understanding of construction technologies. These let the Kakatiyans use one of the hardest rocks, namely dolerite giving it a fine lustre finish and mirror like polish. The bracket figures (Raginees and Naginees or Yalis) show outstanding beauty and creativity represents the Kakatiyan dance customs, interprets the regional lifestyle and is based on the Puranic texts. The Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple is an exceptional testimony of the Kakatiyan Dynasty and illustrates its artistic, architectural and engineering achievements within the walled temple compound and its wider setting.

It is to impart the geo-technical aspects and construction technology of great Kakatiya to international and national heritage lovers in addition to art and architecture, would help in understanding the great heritage value.













Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, is a Kakatiya style temple dedicated to lord Shiva, located in Telangana, India. It is 15 km (9.3 mi) from Mulugu, 66 km (41 mi) from Warangal, 209 km (130 mi) from Hyderabad. An inscription in the temple says it was constructed in the year 1213 CE by Recharla Rudra, a General of Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva (1199–1262). It is located in the vicinity of Ramappa Lake, the Ramappa Temple complex which consist of three temples was consecrated in 1213, designed and architected by Ramappa after whom the temple complex is named.

The main structure is in Reddish Sandstone, but the columns and the periphery with large bracket figures are carved in black dolerite rock along with granite beams. The bracket figures are carved as mythical animals also known as yalis or female dancers or musicians, and are the masterpieces of Kakatiya art, notable for their delicate carving, sensuous postures and elongated bodies and heads. On 25 July 2021, the temple was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as "Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana".

The WHV Camp is intended to enrich heritage conservation, protection, and preservation among youth and local communities, In addition to documenting and spreading examples of active participation, stimulating a sense of responsibility, and connecting international and local people with the site management and conservation authorities.

The participants will be empowered and enrich their understanding of Geo-Engineering aspects, and construction technology of great Kakatiyas. They take part in different awareness-raising actions, from heritage walk, heritage classes, quizzes, exploring local cuisine, paintings, and performing arts with local youth, school students, and community representatives. They will also prepare a documentary about the camp's activities to promote the site and youth involvement in heritage protection across different social media platforms. Scheduled visits to various Kakatiya heritage sites in the vicinity of Ramappa such as Warangal fort, Thousand Pillar Temple and great lakes constructed by Kakatiyas.

Benefits

 To be a part of the esteemed WHV Project of UNESCO.

 Develop your Heritage Quotient.

 Meet Heritage Experts.

 International Certification.

 Work together with Global Participants.

 Build a network with the community.

 Explore Indian Culture, Heritage and Architecture.

 Explore integrating with other world heritage monuments.

Eligibilities

 Participant must be between18 to 35 years old.

Participant must have the back ground of History/Art/Archaeolgy/Architecture/Civil Engineering.

Engineering.

Participant must be enthusiastic to explore heritage conservation and promotion at the World Heritage Site.

World Heritage Site.

Eligibility: Open for All

Dates: 19th Sep – 30th Sep, 2022

Registration Fees:

INR Rs.100 for Indian National

USD $ 50 for Foreign Nationals

Registration Link: www.kakatiyaheritagetrust.org

Deadline for Application: 25th August 2022

Reference Link to UNESCO Website: https://whc.unesco.org/en/volunteers2022

Note: Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the program will have all health precautions and measures as per the Telangana Government Guidelines which will also be extended to all participating delegates.

UNESCO WHV 2022 – Let's Heritage at Kakatiya Rudreshwara(Ramappa)Temple

