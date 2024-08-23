UNICEF Chief Meets CM Revanth Reddy

Dr. Zelalem Taffesse, the Chief of the UNICEF Field Office, visited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat. Their meeting focused on various health-related topics and ways to improve healthcare in the state.

Dr. Taffesse and CM Revanth Reddy discussed about how to enhance health services and address medical challenges in Telangana. They explored ideas for improving maternal and child health, bettering healthcare facilities, and overcoming existing obstacles in the medical sector.

Dr. Taffesse shared information about UNICEF’s global health programs and how they could be adapted to benefit Telangana. He emphasized successful health models from other regions and suggested ways these could be applied locally. CM Revanth Reddy welcomed these suggestions and recognized the importance of working together to advance healthcare services.

The meeting was a chance for both UNICEF and the Telangana government to discuss how they could collaborate more closely. CM Revanth Reddy stressed the need for stronger health systems and more accessible healthcare for everyone in the state.

Dr. Taffesse’s visit aimed to strengthen the partnership between UNICEF and Telangana, bringing international expertise and resources to support local health initiatives. The discussions were focused on finding practical solutions to improve health outcomes and ensure better healthcare facilities for the people of Telangana.

The meeting was a positive step towards enhancing the state’s healthcare system, with both UNICEF and the Telangana government committed to working together for the well-being of the community.