Union Budget ignores Telangana projects again

Warangal: Forget about the requests made by the Telangana Government such as national status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and funding to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) etc, the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday didn't even have mention of assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 – Steel plant at Bayyaram, Tribal University at Mulugu, Railway coach factory and periodic overhauling unit in Kazipet. All the politicos except the BJP leaders criticised the Centre for ignoring the promises made to Telangana during the bifurcation.



Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, "Telangana State received many awards and accolades from the Centre, but when it comes to the matter of funds it always showed empty hand. We urged the centre to fund Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya besides according national status to the KLIP. Telangana is being given step-motherly treatment in every aspect."

"It's a repeat of sorts like previous years as the Union Budget 2022-23 leaves erstwhile Warangal district high and dry without any significant allocations. Centre totally ignored the Telangana State demands such as the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR). The other demands related to Warangal - tribal university, steel plant and railway projects – were also ignored. The Centre even failed to bestow national status to Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Medaram," Thirunahari Seshu, faculty in Economics, Kakatiya University, said.

CPI National Council member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao said, "Union Budget is much like kite-flying. As usual, the Budget is more friendly to the corporate and capitalists, while ignoring the plight of common man. The Centre which claims economic growth made no attempt to rescue the poor whose livelihood is at stake due to Covid-19. The Centre failed to impose taxes on affluent sections which doubled their assets during the pandemic. The Budget is a huge disappointment for the Telangana especially to the erstwhile Warangal district."

CPM Hanumakonda district secretary M Chukkaiah said: "The Centre ignored the agriculture sector. The Budget has no mention about the minimum support price (MSP) for the farm produces. The subsidy on fertilisers is also reduced thus making agriculture corporate-friendly. The funding to NREGS is also reduced. It indicates Narendra Modi Government's commitment towards the rural areas."

"The Union Budget is discouraging. It gives no respite to the middleclass and poor who lost their income due to coronavirus pandemic. The budget could have focused on boosting the rural income and raising the purchasing power of the people by cutting the income tax rates. It's also disappointing to the salaried class and middle class who were hoping for relief due to pandemic invoked pay cuts and high inflation. There was no mention about establishing railway coach factory in Kazipet and steel plant in Bayyaram, and revival of Mamnoor Airport," Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, PRO, SDLCE, Kakatiya University, observed.