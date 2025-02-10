Live
- Delhiites endorsed Modi’s guarantees, says Nayab singh Saini
- Yamuna poisoning statement cost Kejriwal dear, says Khattar
- Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
- People trust PM Modi’s leadership: Kishan
- Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
- Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
- Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
- Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
- World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
- First GBS death in Telangana?
Just In
Union leader hails urea production at RFCL
Highlights
Union leader Ambati Naresh Yadav congratulated the CGM and HR officer Somnath for achieving significant urea production at the local RFCL factory.
Karimnagar: Union leader Ambati Naresh Yadav congratulated the CGM and HR officer Somnath for achieving significant urea production at the local RFCL factory.
He praised their continuous efforts to ensure timely supply of urea to the farmers of India and to ensure that there is no shortage of urea. He said that their perseverance and dedication are a direct example of their dedication. Yadav said that the union will cooperate in every way with RFCL production and will cooperate with the development of the country’s farmers.
Naresh demanded an increase in the wages of the workers and improvement in welfare facilities. He thanked the management for responding positively to various labour issues.
Next Story