Union leader hails urea production at RFCL

Karimnagar: Union leader Ambati Naresh Yadav congratulated the CGM and HR officer Somnath for achieving significant urea production at the local RFCL factory.

He praised their continuous efforts to ensure timely supply of urea to the farmers of India and to ensure that there is no shortage of urea. He said that their perseverance and dedication are a direct example of their dedication. Yadav said that the union will cooperate in every way with RFCL production and will cooperate with the development of the country’s farmers.

Naresh demanded an increase in the wages of the workers and improvement in welfare facilities. He thanked the management for responding positively to various labour issues.