Union Min questions over poor conditions of govt hosp in Gadwal

Hyderabad: The Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday visited the government area hospital in the Jogulamba Gadwal district and expressed anger over the dire situation of the facilities in the State government-funded hospital.

The BJP Telangana's Twitter handle posted a video of the visit in which the Minister can be seen questioning the officials over the conditions in the hospital. Pandey also called the local Collector and ordered that the problems are solved immediately.