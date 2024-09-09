Union Minister Bandi inaugurates hospital

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar formally inaugurated Dr Bhavya Chintala’s Lepakshi Rheumatology Hospital here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Bandi expressed happiness that super specialty medical services were coming to Karimnagar and helping many people who were suffering from rheumatology problems due to lack of proper treatment and awareness about the disease.

Dr Bhavya Chintala said that people who were suffering with Rheumatic disease and pains at joints, tendons, ligaments, bones, and muscles may use this opportunity for treatment.

On the occasion, Hospital’s managing partner Pabbathi Bhaskar said, “In order to spread awareness regarding joint diseases in the villages, free medical camps will be organised in the coming days.” Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar, city Mayor Y Sunil Rao, and SUDA Chairman Komati Reddy Narendra Reddy inaugurated various departments of the hospital.